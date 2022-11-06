millionaires vs. Santa Fe, LIVE: follow the Bogota classic minute by minute

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Images of the game between Millonarios and Santa Fe.
MAURICIO MORENO WEATHER
Images of the game between Millionaires and Santa Fe.
They face each other this Sunday at El Campín in group A.
November 06, 2022, 04:43 PM
Millionaires and Santa Fe They face each other this Sunday in the long-awaited Bogota classic of Group A of the League, starting at 4 pm, at the El Campín stadium.
Blue and red will live a great duel at the start of the home run. The blues arrive motivated after their Copa Colombia title. The Cardinals are on the rise and were leaders in the first phase.
First time
Millionaires: 0
Santa Fe 1 (Estupiñán, penalty, 25 PT)
Min 23, penalty committed by Llinás for a foul against Sánchez, reviewed in the VAR
November 06, 2022, 04:43 PM
