Wednesday, May 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Millionaires vs. Peñarol, suspended: 11:30 pm, waiting time to resume

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 24, 2023
in Sports
0
Millionaires vs. Peñarol, suspended: 11:30 pm, waiting time to resume


close

millionaires

Downpour in Millionaires vs. Penarol.

Photo:

NÃ©stor GÃ³mez / EL TIEMPO

Downpour in Millionaires vs. Penarol.

The match was interrupted by the heavy downpour in Bogotá.

Millionaires saw their party in El Campín tarnished due to a tremendous downpour that fell on Tuesday night in Bogotá and forced the suspension of the match against Peñarol in the Copa Sudamericana.

See also  Red Bull: Perez's damaged wing repaired

(You may be interested: Millionaires vs. Peñarol: see the great blue goals in El Campín)

Millionaires had a strong first half, with a 3-0 win. El Campín was celebrating with this great exhibition by Alberto Gamero’s team.

In the second half, Peñarol tried to react and took advantage of the fact that the rain affected the pitch. Thus he found a penalty and the discount.

Deluge in Bogota

Millionaires vs. Peñarol, in the rain.

Photo:

Nestor Gomez / EL TIEMPO

But the rain did not stop, the field suffered the consequences, the ball no longer rolled and this forced the central judge to suspend the game at minute 57.

Conmebol inspectors assess the situation while working on the field’s drainage. However, since the rain does not diminish, it is difficult to resume the game. The teams are sheltered pending the final decision.

10:50 p.m., The decision is to hope that the match can continue, since there is difficulty in rescheduling the remainder of the match.

See also  Fluminense arrived with all its artillery to face Millonarios

“Until 11:30 pm”, the wait in El Campín to resume was confirmed.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Millionaires #Peñarol #suspended #waiting #time #resume

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
United States | Trump will face court next year in the middle of the election campaign

United States | Trump will face court next year in the middle of the election campaign

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result