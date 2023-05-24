Millionaires vs. Peñarol, suspended: 11:30 pm, waiting time to resume

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Downpour in Millionaires vs. Penarol.
NÃ©stor GÃ³mez / EL TIEMPO
The match was interrupted by the heavy downpour in Bogotá.
Millionaires saw their party in El Campín tarnished due to a tremendous downpour that fell on Tuesday night in Bogotá and forced the suspension of the match against Peñarol in the Copa Sudamericana.
Millionaires had a strong first half, with a 3-0 win. El Campín was celebrating with this great exhibition by Alberto Gamero’s team.
In the second half, Peñarol tried to react and took advantage of the fact that the rain affected the pitch. Thus he found a penalty and the discount.
Deluge in Bogota
But the rain did not stop, the field suffered the consequences, the ball no longer rolled and this forced the central judge to suspend the game at minute 57.
Conmebol inspectors assess the situation while working on the field’s drainage. However, since the rain does not diminish, it is difficult to resume the game. The teams are sheltered pending the final decision.
10:50 p.m., The decision is to hope that the match can continue, since there is difficulty in rescheduling the remainder of the match.
“Until 11:30 pm”, the wait in El Campín to resume was confirmed.
