United States | Trump will face court next year in the middle of the election campaign

of the United States former president Donald Trump will face a criminal trial in March next year, reports the news agency Reuters, among others.

Trump is seeking the Republican presidential nomination again, and the trial comes in the midst of the hottest campaigning period of the primaries.

The lawsuit is related to a case in which Trump is suspected of falsifying his business records to cover up bribery payments to adult entertainment star Stormy Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford.

Trials begin in New York on March 25, 2024, Judge Juan Merchan announced on Tuesday. Trump attended the hearing remotely from Florida.

On trial a total of 34 charges are being dealt with, all of which Trump has denied. He expressed his frustration at the time of the trial on his own social media channel called Truth Social.

“This is election interference,” he writes.

The judge also informed Trump that he cannot speak publicly about certain evidence that prosecutors have submitted for the case.

Trump was concerned that this would limit his freedom of speech. However, the judge assured that it is not a so-called gag order, which prohibits the accused from talking about the trial at all.

In addition There are two other ongoing criminal investigations into Trump’s actions, and his lawyers have requested access to the US Attorney General’s office to discuss the issue.

“No president of the United States in the history of the country has been investigated without warrant in such an egregious and illegal manner,” the lawyers said in the letter, which Trump published on Truth Social.

The investigations are related to problems with the transition of power after the previous presidential election and the preservation of secret documents after the end of Trump’s presidency.