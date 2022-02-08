millionaires returned to victory on Sunday, after three games without success. He defeated Union Magdalena; however, he maintains a debt that he already worries about, that of the lack of goals. He beat the samarium team with an own goal. DT Alberto Gamero says that he is calm, that he trusts what he has, and defends that the team works.

Against Magdalena, the team generated their scoring opportunities, but they lacked clarity. And when he had it, the goal was closed again, as happened to striker Diego Herazo, who missed a great opportunity against the goalkeeper.

Now, Millos will play against Emelec from Ecuador, as a visitor, on the night of ‘Blue Explosion’.

The blue team is the guest to be part of this match, against a rival that will present its payroll for 2022.

Millos will not bring his entire main team, which is preparing for the weekend’s game against Cali.

“There are players who are not going to travel because I want them to recover like Vega, Llinás, Herazo. We are going to have a mixed payroll and give rhythm to players who have not been playing,” Gamero said on Sunday.

Programming

The match will be played this Wednesday at 6:30 pm, Colombian time, and will have TV service for our country through Star +.

