This Tuesday the continental dream of Millionaireswhich will debut against one of the candidates to win the title of the Libertadores Cup of America, the Flamengo from Brazil.

From 5 in the afternoon, the ball will start rolling in the stadium Nemesio Camacho El Campín, in the duel that opens the curtain on date 1 of group E of the continental tournament.

Flamengo beat Nova Iguaçu in the Paulista final. Photo:Marcelo Cortes/CRF Share

Millionaires will look to hit the ground running Bogota beating the top favorite of the group to reach the quarterfinals and, according to some betting houses, he is the best candidate to win the Libertadores Cup.

There are two factors that make him a candidate: he has a highly experienced technician like titewho already knows what it is to win the tournament, did it in 2012 with the Corinthiansand was Brazil coach for several years.

In addition, it has an enviable roster at continental level, with players like Bruno Henrique, David Luiz, Everton, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Nicolás de la Cruz and Gabriel Barbosa, who will not be in the game due to a two-year sanction against him. after being accused of “hindering a doping test.”

Tite arrives at Flamengo Photo:EFE and AFP Share

The template Flamengo from Brazil costs six times more than the payroll of millionaires, so it will be a very difficult task for the DT Alberto Gamero that his team stays with the three points; However, in football there is nothing written.

Flamengo payroll value

The current price of 'Fla' is 164.50 million eurosaccording to the specialized portal Transfermarktbeing the second most expensive template on the continent, only behind the Palmeiras which is directed by coach Abel Ferreira and is worth 220.25 million euros.

Pedro is the player with the highest price for 'Mengao' with a price of 22 million euros, almost the total value of Millionaires. In second place are the midfielders Gerson and Giorgian de Arrascaeta with a price tag of €15 million.

Millionaires and Flamengo Photo:Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO. EFE Share

Millionaire Price

For its part, the value of the workforce Millionaires It is 26.85 million euros, being the most expensive payroll in Colombia, but far from the Brazilian teams that far surpass it.

The most valuable players of Millionaires currently they are the archer Alvaro Montero and the center Andrés Llinas (will not be for the game due to injury), who have a quote of 2.60 million euros, according to Transfermarkt.

Next are striker Emerson Rivaldo and midfielder Daniel Ruiz with a market value of €2.50 million. The difference in the price of the templates is 137.65 million euros.

Strength vs. Millionaires Photo:Millonaries FC Share

SPORTS