Millonarios is on the edge of qualifying for the semi-final home runs of the League. Matchday 17 starts outside the top eight, with 22 points; He is close to getting involved, but he must win this Saturday, when he faces a difficult match against Junior, who is also in the middle of the fight, in a match at the El Campín stadium, at 8:20 pm Win + TV.

For Millionaires there are no more deadlines. The champion has not found consistency and that is why, with four games left in the round-robin phase, they are on the outside, although with the advantage that it has two games pending (against América and Unión Magdalena) to balance the cash.

Meanwhile, the objective of the team led by Alberto Gamero is to get these three points at home to get closer to the next phase. Thus, the upcoming calendar for the ambassadors will be tight and that is why the team needs to ensure its presence in the team as soon as possible. the home runs, if he wants to defend both titles.

“We have already been champions of the Cup and League, we have the Libertadores next year, continue fighting for these titles. Now I have a much greater responsibility, I have to work more and my demands are going to be much greater,” said Gamero.

Millionaires, with a goal deficit and with losses



This time Millonarios lacked goals. He has 14 goals in his favor, which is a figure lower than the eight that surpass him in the table. For example, the leader Águilas has 27 goals in favor, and América, second, has 31.

Furthermore, for this match he will not be able to count on his best attacking man, Leonardo Castro, who is with the Colombian National Team, as well as goalkeeper Álvaro Montero.

Millos’ fight (22 points) is hand in hand with Santa Fe, Cali and Pasto (23 points), and with Junior and Unión Magdalena (21 points). And he will meet three of them in the League auction: this Saturday, with Junior, with Unión he has a pending game and with Santa Fe, on date 18.

