The Arizona Coyotes crushed the Washington Capitals, whose Russian star Yevgeni Kuznetsov did not fit into the playing lineup.

of the Washington Capitals rookie coach Spencer Carbery had enough Yevgeny Kuznetsov of the shots and passed the Russian star into the stands when the Capitals visited Arizona’s tiny Mullett Arena.

Kuznetsov, 31, who has a contract guaranteeing an annual income of 7.8 million dollars until the summer of 2025, has played 4+5 in the 19 games of the early season. The performance statistic is five goals in freezing weather.

Leaving the center forward out of the lineup didn’t help the Capitals, as the home team Coyotes took a crushing 6-0 win.

The Finns of Arizona Juuso Välimäki (+1) and Matias Maccelli (0) remained without points in the fireworks.

Kuznetsov has been dissatisfied in Washington for a long time. In the fall, he criticized the Capitals’ ex-head coach Peter Laviolettewho this season has beaten the New York Rangers to the top spot in the entire NHL.

Kuznetsov’s compatriot Alexander Ovechkin already went without a goal in the seventh game in a row, even though the extra time was more than seven minutes. To the most famous in the sports world Vladimir Putin Ovechkin, who is one of the supporters, is excited for a goal in North America with great interest.

There are 827 NHL regular season goals in the pile, when Wayne Gretzky the record is 894. In his 22 games in the early season, Ovechkin has modestly scored only five goals and assisted nine.

Under Carbery, Washington has managed to score 12 wins out of 22 games and is fighting hard for a place in the playoffs.

Arizona has won 13 of 24 games, and the Coyotes are currently atop the playoff line in the West.