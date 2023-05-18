Millonarios was not enough to finish this time in first place in the round-robin phase of the League, but again he was seeded in the home runs. It was left in group B, along with two historical ones, América and Medellín, and Boyacá Chicó, with a surprising campaign after its recent promotion.

Millionaires arrives again as a great candidate. He did not lose to any of his home run rivals. They are a great local (they did not lose at El Campín, where they only conceded three draws) and they are an effective team: they kick a little, but they score a lot.

Alberto Gamero’s team has changed its way of playing, forced by the circumstances of casualties due to transfers abroad, such as Carlos Andrés Gómez and Daniel Ruiz. With other types of players, Millos has less possession and plays much more direct than in previous tournaments.

“It’s a good group. For one to go to a final, you have to beat whoever comes your way. Medellín went well on the last date, América has made good presentations and Chicó was the only one who did not come out of the 8 in the entire tournament” Gamer said.

Millionaires has the disadvantage of playing international tournament simultaneously and the payroll is decimated. Óscar Cortés is with the Colombia U-20 team and Daniel Cataño suffered a sprained ankle in the game against La Equidad.

Pros and cons of Millionaires rivals

América, together with Águilas, has the best forward of the championship, with 32 goals scored and with an attack of respect, headed by Carlos Darwin Quintero, who, at 35, has been fundamental in the campaign.

He also found two high-level foreign reinforcements, such as Facundo Suárez and Franco Leys, although the latter will miss the first two dates of the home run due to suspension. He has suffered through injuries, especially in the defensive zone.

América and Medellín have the worst defenses of the eight qualifiers: they conceded 23 and 24 goals, respectively. In the case of the DIM, it has not had an easy semester and, in fact, it still has an interim coach, Sebastián Botero. In addition, like Millionaires, it has an international tournament.

Boyacá Chicó has fallen in recent times. They only won one game out of the last ten, but the savings from the first days were not only enough to qualify, but also to take a breather with relegation.

The work of Mario García, John Jaime Gómez and now Darío Sierra has already accumulated three years and his list can be recited almost by heart. This has the advantage that it is an already mechanized team, but it also has a short payroll and little turnover.

On Saturday, Medellín will host Millonarios and on Sunday, América will visit Chicó. That is the first step of a home run in which the Blues have all the pressure on them. They have been favorites for three years. Now, the title becomes an obligation.

