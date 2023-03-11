Millonarios bet on the international objective and made a risky decision: send an alternate team to Medellín for a game that the fans live in a special way: the classic against National Athletic, in Medellin. The game will be seen this Saturday on Win Sports+, starting at 6:10 p.m.

The team led by Alberto Gamero gave priority to the Copa Libertadores, seeking to get through to the group stage, which it has not accessed since 2018, when it arrived as League champion.

The challenge is complicated: it comes from a draw on Wednesday against Atlético Mineiro in El Campín (1-1), which forces them to win in Belo Horizonte to qualify.

Millionaires assume the risk: go with substitutes to Medellín

In that order of ideas, Gamero shoots the alternate payroll. The coach himself had already announced it after the game against the Brazilians in Bogotá.

“Today (Wednesday) there was a big wear. On Saturday we have a game at 6 pm. Then we have to travel and then we go to Brazil. It may be that some will arrive at the game on Saturday, but suddenly not on Wednesday, ”said Gamero.

Alberto Gamero, Millionaires coach.

That was noted in the squad list for this match. None of the 10 starting outfield players who played on Wednesday against Atlético Mineiro traveled to Medellín this Friday to face Nacional.

The five that entered (Israel Alba, Juan Carlos Pereira, Fernando Uribe, Jáder Valencia and Luis Paredes), plus the starting goalkeeper, Álvaro Montero, will be the base of the team that will face a key match in the hearts of the fans.

Let’s all go together! ⚽️🔵 This is the group of players who will travel to Medellín to face Nacional at the Atanasio Girardot. ✈️🔵 GO MILLIONAIRE! pic.twitter.com/hboKdkfr06 – Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) March 10, 2023

Gamero had already done some tests with alternate payrolls in Manizales, where they lost 1-0 against Once Caldas, and in Bogotá last Sunday, when they beat Deportivo Cali 2-0. Despite the defeat in Palogrande, the coach was satisfied with what he saw.

“There was a roster that left me satisfied and if that roster has to go play there, then it will play. Against Caldas I liked the team, against Cali I liked it and against Nacional we cannot neglect, said the DT.

On the Nacional side, Paulo Autuori, their DT, is also trying to stabilize a payroll. “I think you work normally, you don’t have to change, it’s just a game. Sure it has a different characteristic because it is a classic, but these are the games that do not worry because they generate special motivation ”, he declared.

