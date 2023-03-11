Many museums and anatomy institutes in Germany house thousands of skulls and bones from colonial times. An inheritance that allows us to know the cruelty of history. The restitution has timidly begun to their places of origin, especially towards Namibia. Other European countries have similar projects, such as Belgium and France. For its part, the French government plans to legislate on restitution.
#Focus #Germany #bones #colonization #historical #debt
