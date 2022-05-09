Crime, like technology, becomes more sophisticated over time. new ways of scam and stealing have reached digital platforms that we use in our day to day. A harmless message circulating in WhatsApp, has drawn the attention of several users who claim that it is a novel way of scamming. Next, we will tell you what it is and how to avoid falling into trap.

All part of an apparently harmless message that tries to get our attention kindly, however, the site specialized in WhatsAppWaBetaInfo, points out that it is a modern method of social engineering to take advantage of users.

The message is the following “Excuse me, who are you? I found you in my contacts. If you have received this message lately be careful. It’s recommended do not answer and if you do, do not provide personal information.

Then, they will try to flatter you and make you feel comfortable with compliments, then they will ask you for your social media accounts to follow and add you. This is where it should avoid sharing Any type of information.

This is a recent method for digital extortion. They will use information that you have published to later demand an amount of money.

With this simple indication you will be able to face this extortion attempt. do not answer and if you do, do not share data, networks or any sensitive personal information.

