The second semester League is about to end. Already Junior beat Medellín 3-2 in the first leg of the final, and next Wednesday will be the second leg.

While the League title is being defined and the leading teams prepare for said duel, Colombian soccer begins to draw its general balance.

For this reason, it has been announced who the most valuable players of the entire League season are and clearly Junior and Medellín have a contribution, but Millonarios continues to dominate by including four footballers.

Daniel Ruiz celebrates the goal that scored Millonarios in the Colombia Cup final.

According to data from the specialized transfer portal, Transfermarkt, the most expensive starting eleven is led by Daniel Ruiz of Millionaires, who is valued at 3.5 million euros.

On the finalists' side, Junior has the contribution of Deiber Caicedo with 2.8 million euros, while Medellín has Yairo Moreno as the only representative who is valued at 2.2 million euros.

The most valuable eleven

1. Daniel Ruiz (Millionaires): 3.5 million euros

2. Kevin Mier (National): 3.5 million euros

3. Déiber Caicedo (Junior): 2.8 million euros

4. Andrés Llinás (Millonarios): 2.6 million euros

5. Juan Camilo Portilla (America): 2.2 million euros

6. Yairo Moreno (Medellín): 2.2 million euros

7. Juan Pablo Vargas (Millionaires): 2 million euros

8. Cristian Barrios (America): 1.6 million euros

9. Nelson Deossa (National): 1.5 million euros

10. Andrés Román (National): 1.5 million euros

11. Leonardo Castro (Millionaires) 1.0 million euros

FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL

