This one is titled Bucket List Story Trailer; It is narrative in nature and focuses on Kazuma Kiryu, who manages to reunite with old friends and allies.

As the video progresses, which is more than three minutes long, Kiryu can be seen reflecting on the meaning of life.

Likewise, where it should be directed, which as expected is not something that is so easy to decide. In addition to this preview, the companies involved revealed an initiative known as Like a Dragon Day.

The idea is to commemorate the launch of the series annually. The first came out on December 8, 2005 in Japan on PlayStation 2. On that same date but in 2023 there will be a special broadcast that will begin at 5:00 p.m.

Fountain: Sega.

That's Mexico City time, and it will be at 8:00 pm in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The streaming will be through the check on Sega's official Twitch.

It is in this way that players will be able to join the celebration with new videos about the gameplay of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

There will also be giveaways, community initiatives and much more. So it's a good idea to stay tuned for this celebration of the saga.

ICYMI – Check out the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Bucket List trailer. Kazuma Kiryu never walked the easiest path. Pre-order to get the Hero's Booster and Special Job Bundle when it launches on January 26th. pic.twitter.com/Ote32FwYiU — RGG Studio (@RGGStudio) December 9, 2023

According to schedule Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth It will be released on January 26, 2024 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

Fountain: Sega.

Digital pre-orders for the game are now open and the same can be said for physical ones.

The game will have three different editions, which are Digital Standard, Digital Deluxe and Digital Ultimate. The extra pre-purchase bonuses are the Hero's Booster & Special Job Bundle.

The Special Job Set also comes with the Linebacker and Tennis Ace jobs. Apart from Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

