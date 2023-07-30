TO millionaires The match lasted 5 minutes on his visit to Alianza Petrolera. 5 minutes before the game fell apart, due to his mistakes and the effectiveness of the rival, who won 1-0 on date 3 of the League.

(You may be interested: This is how the League goes, results and positions on date 3)

Millionaires entered the game asleep, or so he played everything, from start to finish, or perhaps tired. Alianza Petrolera knew this and came out with everything, determined to win, to take advantage of the bustle of their rival, and in their first offensive foray they revealed terrible mistakes.

Montero was wrong

It was a bad start for Asprilla, the left back, who left the ball short for Arias, who was baffled by that half pass. Edwin Torres took advantage, gained speed in a deep pass and threw a cross that seemed harmless and was lethal: the goalkeeper Alvaro Montero He came out and didn’t come out, because he didn’t intervene, nor did the defenders Perlaza or Moreno, and they all stared like Jesus Munoz he headed in effortlessly, without even having to jump, with the goal abandoned for 1-0 in just 5 minutes.

The night came upon Millonarios and very quickly and he was unable to show a reaction, because after 15 minutes he lost jader valencia, who was sent off for hitting an opponent on a split ball. The referee Edwin Trujillo gave him a yellow card but after reviewing the VAR he realized that the action was expulsion, and he took out the red card.

There was no peace in Millionaires. Three minutes after the sending off, Orozco hit a header and the ball hit the crossbar when Montero was already defeated. And Alianza did not stop its momentum. He had more approaches, first a shot that Montero saved, then a header from Orozco on popcorn, and again Montero avoided it, who also frutrò Orozco’s own goal on the rebound.

The game was a nightmare for Alberto Gamero’s team, who, in addition to accumulated fatigue, due to their international friendlies, did not have several players due to injury, starting with their center-back pair Llinás and Vargas, who were sorely needed.

Gamero looked for solutions, or was it that he wanted to refresh an apparently exhausted team, and for this reason he made three changes at the start of the second half: Vega, Bertel and Vásquez went onto the pitch. The man short was a difficult gap to fill, however, Alianza lost its aggressiveness, as if it were satisfied with the 1-0, and in the end there was a scare with a shot from Paredes, but it was just that, a scare.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

More sports news