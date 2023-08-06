Millionaires could lose a star: Brazil and Argentina, possible destinations

After his triumph in Spain about him Saragossa, Millionaires He faces, once again, the defense of the title that he achieved in the first half of the year, but with one concern.

The good performance of the team and its players has made foreign clubs pay attention to some of the ambassador’s figures, where the Costa Rican John Paul Vargas could go to Saints and your stay in Colombia will not last long.

what is known

Today, it is said that another figure begins to interest abroad. It’s about the steering wheel Daniel Catano, which could be out very soon if a formal offer arrives.

The above according to what was said by the Argentine journalist Juan José Buscalia, who warns that they are looking for him Argentina and Brazil.



“News that are still soaking. Cataño sounds, they gave me details in the last few minutes. Be careful, because in Brazil there is also interest in him, so the international market will surely open up for him”, said Buscalia on Blu Radio.

