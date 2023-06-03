Millionaires is excited about returning to a League final after two years, and with hanging a star on his shield again, after getting number 15 five and a half years ago.

Those led by Alberto Gamero will play this Saturday against América at El Campín, knowing in advance what will happen in the match between Independiente Medellín and Boyacá Chicó.

Millos hit the table by beating América in Cali and today he could be a finalist, if he defeats him again and the DIM helps him with a win. Still, if he gets all six games at home, he’ll qualify too.

Gamero, however, is very cautious. “We are in a tough and brave group, we do not feel classified, what is coming is not easy, we are going to have a very brave game, we know America, which is a great team,” he explained.

Leo Castro, low to play against America

Although Gamero has known how to manage the payroll and has been enduring the campaign well despite the casualties, this Saturday, again, he arrives with trouble in the attack. Leonardo Castro, the striker who came as a reinforcement from Pereira and is one of the team’s top scorers, will be out due to injury.

“We are going to wait if Leo Castro can travel to Brazil, for tomorrow (Saturday) he will not be there,” acknowledged the coach Samario, in a chat with ESPN F90.

Millionaires, then, will have to rely on Fernando Uribe for this final match, plus the contribution of the youngsters, especially Beckham Castro and Luis Paredes, who have had good performances in recent days.

The one who could return to the call is David Mackalister Silva, whom Gamero took to Cali but, finally, sent to the stands to recover from some muscular ailments.

With seven points in the table, Millonarios is very close to ensuring a good final. But the goal, this time, is the star.

