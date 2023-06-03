Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Israeli and Italian agents meet on a boat on Lake Maggiore. Four of them die and no one knows what they were doing there.

Rome – Four people are killed during a storm on Lake Maggiore. The incident that took place in Italy on Pentecost Sunday still raises questions. First, reports were published that the 23 people on board the “Goduria” were celebrating a birthday. A little later there is talk of active and retired agents. You work for the Israeli secret service Mossad and for the Italian intelligence service Aise. Little by little, more and more information and assumptions are leaking out.

Italy: Agents meeting on Lake Maggiore — Four people die after boat accident

It is unclear why the boat capsized. Around 5.30 p.m. all ships received a severe weather warning, many sought the shore, how RaiNews reported. But the “Goduria” waited until it was finally too late. The gusts of wind were strong, the captain’s Russian wife began to pray. She could not swim, as her husband will later tell the authorities. Another Italian woman had a panic attack due to the threatening situation and became loud RaiNews escorted down to the cabin by another Italian.

Emergency services get the sunken boat on Lake Maggiore, which capsized on Pentecost Sunday. © Vigili del Fuoco/dpa

The boat sank quickly and was later recovered from a depth of 15 meters. The two Italian agents lost their lives. The Russian woman and a retired Mossad agent were also found dead. The survivors managed to swim to the nearby shore or were rescued by other boats. According to reports, the boat was only designed for a maximum of 15 people. However, at the time of the storm, the captain and his wife, eight Italian and 13 Israeli agents were on board. The captain is being investigated for manslaughter and shipwreck.

Israeli agents fly out — Mossad boss personally attends the funeral

After the accident, the Israeli secret agents are said to have been flown out quickly. Under tight security, the deceased Israeli was buried in Ashkelon, as La Republica wrote. At the funeral of the deceased Israeli, Mossad chief David Barnea said: “[Er] was a brave man, a true friend and an innovator in his field. Even after your death we will not be able to make public the many important deeds you have done for the salvation of all of us.”

But what did Israeli and Italian agents want on Lake Maggiore? As in any spy thriller, there is much conjecture surrounding this incident. The region between northern Italy, south-eastern France and southern Switzerland is obviously known to agents. It is also known as the “spy triangle”. La Republica draws parallels to espionage series and describes how agents behind the camouflage of the celebrating tourists get to know each other better and make agreements possible. Other rumors assume an exchange of documents.

Italy and Israel are said to cooperate in northern Italy: cleared secret service accommodation?

In the past, Israeli-Italian collaborations are said to have taken place in the northern Italian area, with pharmaceutical equipment being intercepted between Italy and Switzerland. It is assumed that the agents were also familiar with “strategic material” this time. The Mirror quoted Italian media as reporting that shelters were quickly cleared by Italian and Israeli secret services after the tragedy. Again, one can only speculate about the reasons.

What remains are therefore still only guesses. Because unlike in films or series, in which everything is usually clarified, this is real life. (vk)