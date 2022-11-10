Cumhuriyet: Zelensky’s readiness for dialogue with Putin revealed a split in NATO

Journalist Baris Doster in an article for the Turkish edition of Cumhuriye declaredthat the willingness of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to engage in dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin has exposed a crack in the North Atlantic Alliance.

“Zelensky said he was open to negotiations with Putin,” the author of the material recalled.

According to Doster, this move by the Ukrainian leader gives an idea of ​​the position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) and demonstrates the split in NATO.

The observer also stressed that the United States is losing influence, and European countries continue to move away from each other in order to “save their own skin.” As an example, he cited Berlin’s willingness to develop relations with Moscow and Beijing, despite Washington’s bans.

Earlier, Zelensky, after Western media reports that Kyiv was being pushed into a dialogue with Moscow, named the conditions for starting negotiations. “Once again: restoration of territorial integrity, respect for the UN Charter, compensation for all damages caused by the war, punishment of every war criminal and guarantees that this will not happen again,” the Ukrainian leader said, calling these demands absolutely understandable.