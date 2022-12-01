San Luis Potosi, San Luis Potosi. – A multi-million dollar robbery took place in the capitall of San Luis Potosí, this after people, so far unidentified, robbed a securities truck during the morning this Thursday with an estimated riot of, at least 11 million pesos.

According to the information, it transpired that the events arose on Carranza avenue of the Potosi capital between the seven and eight in the morning when a commando with several armed people.

Likewise, it transpired that at least one person was injured, without specify if it is one of the workers of the securities transfer company, civilians who were on the site or one of the aggressors.

Until now, An intense operation is maintained in the areawhere there is a presence of authorities of the three levels of government to try to find those responsible for this multi-million dollar robbery.

The staff of the San Luis Potosí State Attorney General’s Office (FGESLP) will be the ones who determine the official amount of what was stolen, as well as who will report on the progress of the investigation.

It should be noted that in recent times violence has increased and the criminal acts in the entity located in the center/north of the country, due to the presence of antagonistic criminal groups among them that generate insecurity.

In the potosina region there have been shootingsas well as cases in which people, from underage women and men, have been disappeared without knowing their whereabouts, which generates fear among society.

As part of this context of insecurity, it was even mentioned that the current governor, Jesus Ricardo Gallardo Cardonawould have tried to agree a truce with the criminal groups so as not to generate violence in the territory, but failed, according to the leak of information against the Secretary of National Defense.

The FGE will be the one to report on the case of the millionaire robbery and the health condition of the person who was injured, as well as progress in the case.