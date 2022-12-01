Costa Rica and Germany tie: LIVE, minute by minute

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Costa Rica vs. Germany.
Costa Rica vs. Germany.
Match for group E of the World Cup.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 1, 2022, 03:22 PM
The selector of Costa Ricathe Colombian Luis Fernando Suarez, revealed that he will make changes to his team for the confrontation against Germanywith the classification at stake, and hoped to give another surprise in Qatar 2022 against the German team.
The match, in which both teams play the classification, will be refereed by the French Stephanie Frappart, First woman to officiate a match in a men’s World Cup.
(Canada goalkeeper blunder gives Morocco historic ranking, video)
(Belgium disappoints: out of the 2022 World Cup; Croatia moves on)
Competitive German soccer still bears the wound from the early departure from Russia-2018, where it arrived as the current world champion and said goodbye as the last of its group.
Now they enter the decisive day of Qatar-2022 in a desperate position, from the last place in Group E with only one point. Ahead of them are leaders Spain (4 points), Japan (3) and Costa Rica (3), which, after experiencing a nightmare debut, still dreams of returning to the qualifiers.Lineups
Costa Rica
Germany
follow the game here
December 1, 2022, 03:22 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Costa #Rica #Germany #tie #LIVE #minute #minute
Leave a Reply