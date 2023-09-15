In a bold criminal act that has shocked the community of the Manantial neighborhood in River Mouth, Veracruza group of criminals has left merchants and local authorities on alert.

The president of the National Chamber of Commerce (Canaco) in VeracruzEdi Alberto Martínez Tejeda, has released the details of this millionaire robbery which amounts to more than half a million pesos in cash.

How did they steal millionaire loot?

The perpetrators of this crime used specialized demolition and welding equipment to open road in three commercial establishments. The modus operandi of the criminals consisted of create a hole in the walls of businesses and, once inside, seize the safes that housed large sums of money.

The president of Canaco, in an interview, lamented the economic impact of this criminal act. "It was in the Manantial neighborhood, three establishments were victims of this audacious robbery. The criminals carried out sophisticated work to break through, and the total amount stolen exceeds half a million pesos," said Martínez Tejeda.

This criminal act has generated concern among area merchants, who fear for the safety of their establishments and employees. In this context, the president of Canaco made an urgent call to local authorities to strengthen security in the Veracruz-Boca del Río metropolitan area.

“This type of incident not only affects merchants, but also the community in general. Thieves are acting with impunity, and it is necessary to take immediate measures to prevent future thefts,” he emphasized.

The audacity of the criminals was such that they managed to escape from the scene before anyone realized their presence. The employees of the affected businesses only discovered the theft hours later, when they arrived to work and found the desolate scene.