As reported by DSO Gaming, NEOWIZ has decided to add the protection of Denuvo to the PC version of Lies of P just a few days after launch and a few hours before the start of early access for owners of the Deluxe Edition, which started this afternoon.

The addition of Denuvo is confirmed and made known by the Lies of P Steam page, however the timing could infuriate players, given that everything it happened close to publicationwhere the studio had months to integrate the anti-tamper and thus warn players in time.

In fact, according to the application change history tracked by SteamDB, Denuvo was implemented at 04:20 Italian today, September 15, while early access on PC began at 5 p.m. In short, very few people will probably have noticed this addition.