There was nothing for the lady to do Holy Bedin, an 82-year-old from Arsego di San Giorgio delle Pertiche, in the province of Padua. On Friday, the old woman lost her life after her son, 52-year-old Mariano Zantomio, accidentally ran over her with her work vehicle. In shock, the man then locked himself in the house until family members and doctors arrived.

A road tragedy but also familiaris the one that took place in the afternoon of last Friday 16 June ad Arsego of San Giorgio delle Pertichea small town located in the province of Padua.

It all happened in a few seconds in front of a villa in via delle Cocche, where Mrs. Santa Bedin lived with her son Mariano Zantomio.

According to what has been reconstructed so far, it seems that the 52-year-old was doing maneuver to exit the courtyard of the house, on board the van with which he transported fruit and vegetables from the markets in the area.

Suddenly a neighbor stopped him, warning him that his elderly motherMrs. Santa was unconscious on the ground behind the van.

Mariano immediately got out of the vehicle and realized what had happened. Accidentally had overwhelmed the elderly mother who was passing behind.

The drama of the situation was immediately clear. The arrival of health workers aboard the ambulance served no purpose, if not a confirm the death of the 82-year-oldwhich occurred due to a severe head injury.

Completely shocked, the woman’s son accused a sickness and went to shut himself up at home.

The neighbors then contacted the others family memberswho immediately reached the place to assist man. They contacted the family doctor.

Also on site authoritywho have carried out all the reliefs of the case to clarify dynamics and causes of the accident.

The prosecutor’s office has opened an investigationbut there would seem to be little doubt that it was one tremendous fatality. Of an unpredictable and inevitable accident on the part of man.

Everyone in the village is shocked and talks about how much mother and son they were tied up.