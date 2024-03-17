The new one makes its debut on the market Militem Magnum 700, a high-performance pick-up that combines performance and all-rounder qualities. The price for Italy is 164,950 Euros plus VAT with the possibility of customizing individual examples based on customer wishes.

The performance of Militem Magnum 700

The new Militem Magnum 700 is powered by a supercharged V8 engine 6.2 liter HEMI with 702 HP and 882 Nm of torque which allows you to go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds for a curb weight of 6,443 kg. To reach 160 km/h 10.5 seconds are enough and for the quarter mile, however, 12.9 seconds. To obtain maximum performance, launch control is also available on Magnum 700. Giving voice to the eight-cylinder is a Black Performance exhaust with four tailpipes while the sporty soul is underlined by the presence of 35 x 12.50 R22 Black Edition forged wheels shod with larger All-Terrain tyres.

A true sports pick-up

The engineers who they developed this luxury pickup they also worked on perfecting the dynamics of the vehicle, with the reinforced longitudinal frame, combining it with a raised suspension combined with adaptive suspension and Bilstein Black Hawk E2 shock absorbers, designed for all driving conditions both on road and off-road for heavy use. Militem Magnum 700 has a height from the ground of 30 cm, guaranteeing a wading depth of over 80 cm, an entry angle of 30.2°, a breakover angle of 21.9° and an exit angle of 23, 5th in off-road. Various driving modes are available: Sport, Snow, Bahia, Rock, Mud/Sand and Tow. To which is added the Custom, tailored to the driver.

The optionals

Among the options we find the double-pane panoramic roofautomated opening and closing of the body, nautical cover on the rear floor complete with logo, can also be operated with remote controls with remote control for complete comfort, extractable step on the rear axle (bed step) to simplify loading and inspection of the body, roll -dedicated bar above the body and automatically extractable side steps to allow easy and pleasant access, customizable LED ambient lights and more.

Customizable in every detail

Each customer can make their Magnum Militem 700 unique, customizable in every internal and external aspect. The color palette gives you the opportunity to express your personality with colors and liveries as desired, involving the bodywork, the bonnet, the front grille, calipers and brakes and exterior rims; the seats, the steering wheel, the stitching, the upholstery of the passenger compartment and the entire door panels for the interior. Safety features include adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and emergency braking for pedestrians. On the outside, the Magnum Bar stands out, an exclusive rollbar made by Militem and equipped with a retractable light bar with automatic LED lights, which improves visibility on unlit roads and in the most extreme off-road situations. An aspect that gives character, style and function to the vehicle, making it even more distinctive in terms of practicality and design. The new MILITEM front grille with two-tone hexagonal grille, the Widebody bonnet and fenders and the mirrors can be enriched with carbon inserts and tone-on-tone finishes (total body), confirming the elegant and luxurious aesthetic, which emphasizes the dominant nature of Magum 700.

Interiors

Even the interiors, completely customizable in color and texture, are the result of careful research into the most excellent quality materials and proverbial mastery of craftsmanship: as with every Militem, they are shaped on the basis of the character of the driver. , so that they best express their personality. The best quality leather, Alcantara inserts and carbon fiber details reveal the refined refinement of the passenger compartment, contributing to a comfortable travel experience; contrasting stitching, “700” logo stitched on the backrests and “Militem” brand on the chrome plate give Magnum 700 a distinctive feature that makes it even more unique in its kind. To guarantee a luxury product faithful to Italian know-how, both the front and rear seats are enveloping and equipped with heating and cooling functions. The infotainment system with 12″ touchscreen and the sophisticated 19-speaker Harman Kardon Premium audio system immerse passengers in an exclusive and technologically advanced environment signed by Militem. It is also equipped as standard with a multifunction color head-up display and 360° camera, which further enhance driving comfort and safety.