Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/17/2024 – 15:46

Amid this week's new heat wave, the National Electric System Operator (ONS) increased the energy load forecast in the National Interconnected System (SIN) in March to 83,965 average megawatts (MWmed), an increase of 1.5% in compared to the previous estimate and 5.7% compared to the same month in 2023.

The ONS projection is for an increase in all four SIN subsystems. In the Southeast/Central-West, the country's main energy consumption center, the load should end the month at 48,163 MWmed, an increase of 1.3% compared to the projection released last week, and 5.8% on a comparison basis Yearly.

In the South, the load should end March at 14,813 MWmed, an amount 1.6% higher than previously projected and growth of 1.5% compared to the same month last year.

For the Northeast region, the forecast is that the load will reach 13,506 MWmed, an increase of 2.6% compared to last week's estimate and 8.8% compared to March 2023.

In the North, where industrial consumers have increased demand since the middle of last year, the forecast is that the load will end the month at 7,483 MWmed, an increase of 0.6% compared to the previous estimate, but 8.5% higher than the forecast. registered a year earlier.

Affluent Natural Energy

The ONS revised downwards the Influent Natural Energy (ENA) forecast for the Southeast/Central-West subsystem in March. The current estimate is that turnout will reach 59% of the historical average, a reduction of 2 percentage points (pp) compared to the estimate from last week's Monthly Operation Program (PMO).

The Southeast/Central-West accounts for approximately 70% of the water storage capacity to produce electrical energy for the National Interconnected System (SIN). If the forecast is confirmed, the tendency is for the region's reservoirs to end March at 65.1% of capacity.

In the South, the amount of water that reaches hydroelectric reservoirs to be transformed into energy should be 139% of the average, 5 pp above previously estimated. In this way, reservoir levels will remain at 70% of capacity.

In the Northeast region, ENA should end the month at 61% of the long-term average, or 23 pp lower than previously projected by the ONS. For the hydroelectric reservoirs in the region, the trend is for it to be 69.7%.

In the North, ENA was estimated at 82% of the average, stable in relation to last week's projection, causing storage levels to reach 93.3% of capacity at the end of March.