At least 10 soldiers injured is he preliminary balance of a road accidentor a truck from the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) Registered in Highway 49 Fresnillo-Río Grande,Zacatecas.

The facts were recorded around 2:00 p.m. this Saturday, at the height of the cruise to Cañitas on the Fresnillo-Río Grande highwayaccording to local media reports.

They detailed that a convoy of elements of the Mexican Army left Chihuahua to go to different regions of the Mexican Republic.

However, while they were traveling along the aforementioned highway, one of the trucks carrying several soldiers overturned, leaving at least 10 people injured.

Immediately, Civil Protection paramedics from the municipalities of Río Grande and Fresnillo mobilized to the place, who, with the help of the other soldiers, helped the wounded.

So far it is unknown what were the causes of the spectacular accident and the official number of the elements that ended up injured See also The truth behind the Artificial Intelligence that proposed to EXTERMINATE HUMANITY