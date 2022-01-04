<div id="paywall-google"><div class="wrapper"><div class="col-12 wgt-social-reactions reactions-mobile"><div class="gp-social-reactions"><h2 class="title">How did you feel about this article?<\/h2><\/div><\/div><\/div><div class="wgt-main-image"><picture class="img-fallback"><source media="(min-width: 768px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/01\/04170641\/paraguai-960x540.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/01\/04170641\/paraguai-1280x720.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><source media="(min-width: 480px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/01\/04170641\/paraguai-660x372.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/01\/04170641\/paraguai-960x540.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><source media="(min-width: 1px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/01\/04170641\/paraguai-380x214.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/01\/04170641\/paraguai-660x372.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><\/source><\/source><\/source><\/picture><p><figcaption class="img-info"><span class="img-caption">Tragedy occurred in Mburuvicha R\u00f3ga, which has an area with wild and exotic animals<\/span><span class="img-credit">| Photo: EFE\/Nathalia Aguilar<\/span><\/figcaption><\/p><\/div><div class="wrapper"><p tabindex="0">An infantry sergeant who was part of the security team of Mburuvicha R\u00f3ga, official residence of the Paraguayan President, Mario Abdo Ben\u00edtez, died after being attacked by a deer inside the property, located in the capital Asunci\u00f3n.<\/p><p tabindex="0">The tragedy occurred on Monday (3). According to information from the ABC portal, sergeant V\u00edctor C\u00e9sar Isahi Flecha was attacked at dawn; Injured in the chest, he was hospitalized and died in the afternoon from cardiorespiratory arrest, cardiac tamponade (compression of the heart caused by accumulation of fluid in the membrane surrounding the organ), and perforation of the chest.<\/p><p tabindex="0">A spokesman for the Paraguayan Armed Forces declared that Flecha entered an area of \u200b\u200bthe property where wild and exotic animals are kept and \u201cmade an action that triggered a reaction from the animal\u201d, which was reportedly recorded by security cameras.<\/p><p tabindex="0">However, a source, who requested anonymity, told ABC that the deer roamed freely around the site, that the sergeant would not have approached it and that there are no cameras in the region where the attack took place. An investigation into the case has been opened.<\/p><p tabindex="0">The deer, of the axis species, is native to India and arrived in Mburuvicha R\u00f3ga through a donation. According to the same source, an employee at the official residence was also attacked about 15 days ago by one of the animals, but the case was not disclosed because the injuries were minor.<\/p><\/div><\/div>\r\n#Military #man #dies #attacked #deer #Paraguayan #Presidents #official #residence
