An infantry sergeant who was part of the security team of Mburuvicha Róga, official residence of the Paraguayan President, Mario Abdo Benítez, died after being attacked by a deer inside the property, located in the capital Asunción.

The tragedy occurred on Monday (3). According to information from the ABC portal, sergeant Víctor César Isahi Flecha was attacked at dawn; Injured in the chest, he was hospitalized and died in the afternoon from cardiorespiratory arrest, cardiac tamponade (compression of the heart caused by accumulation of fluid in the membrane surrounding the organ), and perforation of the chest.

A spokesman for the Paraguayan Armed Forces declared that Flecha entered an area of ​​the property where wild and exotic animals are kept and “made an action that triggered a reaction from the animal”, which was reportedly recorded by security cameras.

However, a source, who requested anonymity, told ABC that the deer roamed freely around the site, that the sergeant would not have approached it and that there are no cameras in the region where the attack took place. An investigation into the case has been opened.

The deer, of the axis species, is native to India and arrived in Mburuvicha Róga through a donation. According to the same source, an employee at the official residence was also attacked about 15 days ago by one of the animals, but the case was not disclosed because the injuries were minor.