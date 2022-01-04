Apex Legends it shows itself with a new one trailer narrative entitled “Frontier Stories: Gridiron”, starring one Bangalore unpublished, seriously wounded by a skilled pilot during a battle of the IMC.

Among Electronic Arts’ most successful games in 2021, Apex Legends shares the same universe as we know Titanfall and Bangalore was part of that world and those battles, until a dramatic event prompted her to change her mind.

The video, characterized as usual by an excellent realization and an excellent direction, tells just that: the way in which Anita Williams she became the ruthless fighter we know today.

“Torn between her brother and the cause to which she dedicated her life, after the battle of Gridiron Bangalore has a difficult decision to make … and even harder consequences to face,” reads the official synopsis of the trailer.