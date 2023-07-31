They are trying to divert attention from failures on the battlefield. In addition, these events are connected with the day of the Navy, and with the strikes of the Russian Armed Forces on Ukrainian military facilities in recent days, military expert Vasily Dandykin told Izvestia.

Over the weekend, Ukrainian armed formations attempted to inflict massive strikes on the Russian military, as well as on important social facilities in the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, Zaporozhye region, Izvestia’s sources said. The main idea of ​​the Ukrainian command was to achieve a major media victory.

The strikes were carried out using Storm Shadow cruise missiles and upgraded S-200 missiles. Russian air defense was able to repel all attacks.

“They are trying to divert attention from the failures on the battlefield and the huge loss of personnel. But our air defense forces completed their task. This shows that we have already learned how to deal with Storm Shadow missiles,” said Dandykin.

In addition, on the morning of July 30, the Russian military stopped an attempt by three Ukrainian drones to attack targets in Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry said. One drone was shot down by air defense forces in the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region, two more drones suppressed electronic warfare (EW). Having lost control, they crashed on the territory of the Moscow City complex.

