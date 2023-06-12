Colonel Alekhin warned about the preparation of a provocation by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Russia Day on June 12

On June 12, on the Day of Russia, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) may attempt a provocation on the territory of the Russian Federation. This was stated by reserve colonel, military observer Gennady Alekhin. His words leads URA.RU.

According to Alekhin, the Russian military does not rule out that the enemy side will want to arrange “some kind of dirty trick.” “They are ready for this. But we can also bring some surprises. It is better not to disclose which ones, ”the expert said.

He also noted that the border areas are still at risk. According to him, it is still restless in the Belgorod direction. “The villages of Shebensky, Krasnoyarushsky, Borisovsky districts are periodically shelled. In Novaya Tavolzhanka, where there were repeated attempts to break through, ours were standing, ”Alekhin said, noting that engineering work had been carried out there, and so far there were no attempts to break through by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova suspected Ukraine of planning a provocation with nuclear fuel. According to her, after such a step, Kyiv plans to accuse Moscow of launching a missile attack on the storage facility. In her opinion, such tactics may indicate “the absolute political agony of the Kyiv regime.”