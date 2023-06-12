This Sunday, June 11, the first meeting of the National Council of Morena was held where it was agreed What will the internal process be like to select the candidate who will seek the presidency in 2024?.

It was the president of the party, Mario Delgado, who commented on how these activities will be carried out, in addition to clarifying who will participate.

The morenistas who will seek the candidacy are: Adán Augusto López, Secretary of the Interior; Claudia Sheinbaum, Head of Government of Mexico City; Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Foreign Relations, and Ricardo Monreal, President of the Political Coordination Board of the Chamber of Senators.

In addition, Gerardo Fernández Noroña, from the Labor Party, and Manuel Velasco, from the Green Party, will also participate.

Key dates for the election of the Morena candidate

From this Monday, June 12 to Friday, June 16: Registration of applicants will take place.

That same Friday the registration process will end.

From June 19 to August 27: After the applicants have resigned from their respective positions, the interested parties will be able to tour the country in search of positioning themselves in the internal survey.

From August 28 to September 3: The party poll will be carried out and four others, which will be binding.

From September 4 to 6: The Morena Commission of Surveys will analyze the data and announce the results.

That same Wednesday it will be known who will be the morenista who will seek to reach the presidency.