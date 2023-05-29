Baltnews: International military exercises Strong Shield 2 to be held in Lithuania

In Lithuania, the international military exercises “Strong Shield 2” have begun, which will be held from May 29 to June 4. This is reported Telegramchannel Baltnews.

Together with the Lithuanian Volunteer Defense Forces (VDF), military personnel of the British Ranger Regiment, units of the Pennsylvania National Guard from the United States, the Norwegian Home Guard, as well as the Polish Territorial Defense Forces will take part in the maneuvers.

The exercises are carried out in order to increase the combat readiness of military units and practice the conduct of hostilities. From May 29 to June 2, command and staff exercises will take place, and from June 2 to 4, field tactical exercises will take place.

In May, the Swift Response exercise was held in Estonia, in which paratroopers from NATO countries took part. As part of the US-led maneuvers, the Self-Defense Forces and allies practiced the transfer of forces and equipment to the Baltic republic.