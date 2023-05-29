AFPi

AFP https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/

05/29/2023 – 8:34 am

Share



A French explorer recently found 1.6 tonnes of plastic waste in the Himalayas, at a time when negotiations are starting to try to contain this pollution worldwide.

“It is a real dump. Behind every rock there are a lot of oxygen bombs, cans, tent canvas, shoes, something really absurd”, lamented Luc Boisnard, in Nepal, where he was returning from a first attempt to climb Makalu, at 8,485 meters of altitude, where he hopes to climb again soon.

The aim of this 53-year-old business manager, who has been a climber for many years, is to clean up the peaks that “have become gigantic garbage dumps”.

The name of the operation and the association it created for the project is Himalayan Clean-up.

The Makalu expedition, started in March, was his second after climbing Everest in 2010. At the same time, another member of the association has just returned from Annapurna, 8,091 meters high.

From the two climbs, the two men, helped by a dozen Sherpas, brought back 3.7 tons of waste, of which 45% is plastic: 1,100 kilograms in Makalu and 550 kilograms in Annapurna.

It is yet another illustration of the pervasiveness of this petroleum-derived material, which comes amid the second round of talks in Paris to craft a legally binding treaty, under UN auspices, to end plastic pollution by 2024.

On his first expedition to the top of the world, Boisnard brought back a ton of trash, including 550 kilograms of plastic.

– The role of tourism –

Most of this waste is a remnant of high altitude expeditions accumulated since 1920, when the region began to open up to tourism.

In an attempt to lighten their backpacks, and sometimes with little regard for the environment, some novice climbers deliberately leave some of their belongings around base camps, or even on the trails to the summits.

Some of them “are thrown onto the Himalayan glaciers, where they will remain for 200 years”, laments Boisnard.

These plastics disintegrate slowly, contaminating landscapes and rivers in the long run.

In 2019, a scientific study showed the presence of microplastics above 8,000 meters in altitude, including in snow.

In addition to the problem of waste, the first objective of the future treaty on plastics will be to reduce its use and production.

In 20 years, this production has more than doubled, to 460 million tons per year, and could triple by 2060 if nothing is done. Two thirds are thrown away after one or a few uses, and less than 10% of plastic is recycled.

In addition to the mountains, plastics of all sizes are also found at the bottom of the oceans, in blocks of ice, in the stomachs of birds and even in human blood, breast milk, or the placenta.























