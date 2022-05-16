La Azohía beach became a true outdoor sports arena on Sunday morning. Nearly half a thousand people from Cartagena, Madrid, Navarre, Alicante, Valencia and Andalusia participated in the Tercios Legend obstacle course. The municipality was already the scene in 2021 of this test, organized to publicize the Spanish military culture from a playful point of view but also of improvement.

The race was divided into two different routes. A distance of ten kilometers in which to overcome twenty-four obstacles; and another of six, with fifteen skills to overcome. Rocks, walls, bags and various rope structures, in the purest military style, were some of the challenges to measure the physical capacity of the participants. The nautical disciplines were also touched, taking advantage of the stage, from skirting the tower of Santa Elena to going into the sea a maximum of 300 meters in a kayak or rowing on a surfboard (paddle surf).

Civilians and soldiers participated, each in their respective categories. Several were disqualified for failing to overcome some obstacles. Juan José Frutos, Antonio González and Daniel Pillajo were some of the winners in ten kilometers; and Sergio Pérez, Óscar Ayala and Ricardo Caparrós in the six. The latter, from the Cartagena Base Camp Club. The day brought together around 1,500 people, including athletes, onlookers and neighbors who filled restaurant areas and the beaches of La Chapineta and San Ginés, among others.