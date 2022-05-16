Colombian Juan Sebastián Muñoz equaled his best position in the 2021-22 PGA Tour season, by finishing in third place at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which was played at the TPC Craig hollow in McKinney (Texas, United States).

Muñoz, who had started the last round as the leader, finally finished in third place, two strokes behind Korean KH Lee, who had won this same tournament last year. The Bogota native finished with 264 hits, 24 under par, and 69 on the last day.

The performance allows the Colombian to climb 16 positions in the FedEx Cup table: he will go from position 51 to 35, just in the week in which he will play a major again, the PGA Championship, starting Thursday, in Tulsa (Oklahoma, USA).

“I think I played good golf, I didn’t just hole out. I think my approach was not correct in the first few holes, but after I put in the 8 and 10 I think I got on track a little bit. But all this serves as experience, you have to put yourself in these situations and I was always focused all week and I think it was very positive for what is to come”, declared the Colombian at the end of the tournament.

This was the final round of Muñoz at the Byron Nelson

Muñoz began his round with a bogey on the 1st hole, after his second shot hit the green, very close to the flag, only to see how the ball began to roll and move away. He passed the first nine with par from the field and scored three birdies in the second half of the course, with a very good chance of having scored an eagle on the 13th, when the ball went all the way around the edge of the hole, without get in

For his part, Lee finished off with a spectacular round of 63, 9 under par, to accumulate 262 (-26) and beat the second-placed American Jordan Spieth by one.

Muñoz shared the third box with the Japanese Hideki Matsuyama, who made 62 shots this Sunday.

It is the third top 10 of the season for the Bogota native, who had already been third in The RSM Classic, in November of last year. In that tournament, like this week, he had started with a card of 60 strokes, which makes him the first player in the entire history of the PGA Tour to make two rounds of 60 or less in the same season.

In addition, the Bogota native had finished in fourth place in the Zozo Championship, in October. It should be remembered that the current PGA Tour campaign began in September.

Colombia continues with five victories in the highest golf circuit in the world. Camilo Villegas achieved four of them: the BMW Championship and The Tour Championship, in 2008 (when he also finished second in the FedEx Cup); the Honda Classic, in 2010, and the Wyndham Championship, in 2014).

Muñoz, for his part, won the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2019. In that season, 2019-20, he also got into the Top 10 of the FedEx Cup: he was eighth

