“Voenkors RV”: fighters of PMC “Wagner” began a “frantic” assault on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south of Artemovsk

The fighters of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” began a “frantic” assault on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the south of Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). This is reported Telegram-channel “Voenkors of the Russian Spring”.

According to him, the Wagnerites intensified their offensive along Geologists and Korsunsky Street with the support of a large number of artillery strikes.

Also during the day of Saturday, March 18, the military managed to advance in the Budenovka area for several more blocks. At the same time, the fighters of the Wagner group in the Zabakhmutka area are trying to force the Bakhmutka River again, they are looking for a place where they can quickly cross to the right bank.

On Friday, March 17, adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Jan Gagin, said that Russian forces control up to 70 percent of the territory of Artemovsk. Prior to this, the acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, spoke about the systematic progress of the Russian military towards complete control over the city.