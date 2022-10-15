The Russian Defense Ministry reported that military builders handed over three multi-storey buildings in Mariupol

Military builders of the Russian Ministry of Defense gave three residential multi-storey buildings in Mariupol, writes RIA News with reference to the agency.

Specialists handed over multi-storey buildings with 250 apartments in the city of Mariupol of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). According to the ministry, the progress of the work was checked by the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Timur Ivanov as part of a working trip.

At the moment, a total of six high-rise buildings have been commissioned. The construction of the next four apartment buildings will be completed by November 15 this year, two more houses will be handed over in December.

The Ministry of Defense stressed that a total of 12 houses with 1,011 apartments will be built in the village.

Earlier it became known that the Ministry of Defense will build a new residential microdistrict for a thousand apartments in Mariupol in the fall of 2022.