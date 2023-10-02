Pavel Prigozhin, 25, appears as the only heir of the mercenary organization, as well as numerous companies and more than 500 million euros in bank accounts.
Monday, October 2, 2023, 7:04 p.m.
According to the text of the will, dated March 2 of this year, of the former head and owner of the Wagner Group mercenaries, Evgeny Prigozhin, who died on August 23 when his private plane crashed in the Tver region while . ..
This content is exclusive for subscribers
#Military #analysts #Wagner #Group #led #Prigozhins #son