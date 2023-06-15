Arkadiusz Milik sends a clear and unequivocal message, from the withdrawal of Poland, awaited by the commitments against Germany in a friendly and against Moldova for the qualifiers for the next European Championships. The forward spoke about his future, expressing himself in favor of staying at Juventus. “I hope to be bought by the Bianconeri. Juve and Marseille are talking about it, I hope they can reach an agreement. Allegri wants me and I’d be happy to stay, I’m fine in Turin” said the player at the press conference. Juve are currently in discussions with Marseille: the 7 million euro redemption option plus 2 in bonuses has not been exercised but there is the will to bring Milik back to Turin. The interest of Lazio is also very strong on the Pole, where he would find Sarri who trained him in Naples.