Milett Figueroa is slowly climbing her artistic career, as she not only stood out for her participation in 'Dancing 2023', but now seeks to grow and be recognized as an actress. In that sense, the Peruvian model has starred in various roles in Peruvian series, but not long ago she was part of an international film, in which she was one of the protagonists. Now, it was announced that this film will reach movie theaters in Peru. In this note, we tell you more details.

What is 'Vampiras', a film starring Milett Figueroa, about?

'Vampires' is an intriguing story that follows three vampires residing in Los Angeles. These women are not ordinary, they are the brides of 'Dracula' and they face a diabolical threat from their past: their sister Mina. With the help of a powerful cartel leader and an army of drug traffickers, 'Mina' plunges Los Angeles into total chaos.

In this international feature film, Milett Figueroa she plays 'Adriana', a fashion executive who is also a vampire. For this role, Figueroa had to prepare both mentally and physically, since the character has intense action scenes.

When does 'Vampiras' premiere in Peru?

The movie 'Vampiras' will premiere in Peruvian cinemas on April 11, thanks to the distributor Star Films. Previously, the film was presented at the Sitges Film Festival (SITGES) in 2022.

How did Milett Figueroa get her international film role?

Milett Figueroa was selected for the role after an international casting. After working on the film 'Looking for Nirvana', Figueroa was introduced to a producer who told her to audition for a film project. After several auditions, she was chosen.

Milett Figueroa walked at the Argentina Fashion Week. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Milett Figueroa/Caras

“I had worked on a film, in my beloved Arequipa. There I met a Mexican producer and he told me that there was an international casting to look for one of the vampires' sisters. and I had to send a casting, they called me on the second call back, I sent a casting again. Then they responded to me at 3 am, they told me that they were delighted and that it went perfectly with Adriana's character,” he declared in 'América hoy' a couple of years ago.

Will Milett Figueroa have her own program?

After his successful participation in 'Dancing 2023', Milett Figueroa's popularity has grown in Argentina, which has allowed her to obtain the opportunity to present a new program on Argentina's América channel. Figueroa has confirmed her participation in this project that will be launched in April.

Before taking on this new challenge, Figueroa will stay in Lima until March 30 and then travel to Buenos Aires to fulfill work commitments and celebrate his partner's birthday. Marcelo Tinelli.

Ángel de Britto, a prominent personality in the Argentine media, has revealed that Figueroa will not only participate in television, but will also lead his own show. However, the project is still pending approval by the channel.

The Peruvian has emphasized that her success is due to her own efforts and not to her relationship with Tinelli, one of the most influential figures in Argentina.

