He gave everything. Milett Figueroa continues to surprise in 'Bailando 2023'. And the Peruvian model is positioning herself as one of the best in reality, something she demonstrated at the gala last Thursday, December 14. She had to perform a 'hot reggaeton' choreography, something that Milett described as “a challenge.”

How was Milett Figueroa's choreography in 'Bailando 2023'?

Milett Figueroa presented a 'hot reggaeton' in the latest edition of the 'Dancing 2023'. The actress stood out with her sensual steps to the rhythm of a Wisin y Yandel song with her dancer and one of her other partners. The Peruvian surprised by kissing her partner on more than one occasion during the entire choreography.

And to close with a flourish, at the end of the show he danced toMarcelo Tinelli, host of the program and his current partner, who was in a chair on the side of the track. Although the jury was not happy about the presenter's inclusion in the choreography, the Argentine praised the show and admitted that he “liked it a lot.”

What did the jury say about Milett Figueroa's dance?

Despite her great presentation, the program's judges stated that they did not like Milett's choreography. Ángel de Brito said that he found her presentation a little “restricted” and was even against Tinelli being part of the show, claiming that he “messed up the dance.”

On the other hand, Pampita said that despite Figueroa's sensuality, she expected more from her performance and that she lacked passion.

What did Milett Figueroa say about the possibility of becoming a mother?

Milett Figueroa pointed out in an interview she gave to the programTHE M who wants to become a mother, a position that is shared by her current partner, Marcelo Tinelli, who has hinted at her interest in having another child at 62 years old.

“I would like to be a mother. First I would have one, let's see how it goes, if I have the blessing first of being able to be one,” Milett declared.

