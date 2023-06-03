milett figueroa, who managed to return to “The Great Chef: Celebrities” after passing the repechage stage, was sentenced again and for the seventh time and could leave the competition. In the Friday, June 2 edition of the Latina culinary program, the model failed to convince the jury made up of Javier Masías, Giacomo Bocchio and Nelly Rossinelli, who unfortunately found a toothpick in their preparation. Her companions ‘Nico’ Ponce and Particio Suárez Vértiz could also leave the competition.

The saved of the night were Andrés Vílchez and Ricardo Rondón. This Saturday, June 3, we will once again see Karina Calmet, Susan León, Miguel Vergara and Korina Rivadeneira fighting to present their best dishes.

