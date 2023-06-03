ale venturo and Rodrigo Cuba have starred in all the covers of the local show business after having confirmed the end of their relationship. The news surprised their thousands of followers because they recently became the parents of a girl, but no one knew what was happening in four walls. Although the ex-partner has not given details of the reasons for her breakup, the influencer has shared various messages of reflection in her social networks that would have to do with the footballer, but one last one is the one that has captured the attention of all netizens. What is it about? Find out below.

What message would Ale Venturo have left for ‘Gato’ Cuba?

This last Friday, June 2, Ale Venturo published a mysterious Instagram story with the lyrics of the song “Keep Ya Head Up” of the remembered singer 2pac. This excerpt from the topic would fit into the current situation that the businesswoman is going through after confirming her separation from Rodrigo Cuba. “Do you know what makes me unhappy? When they make babies and leave a young mother to be a daddy.”say the verses translated into Spanish.

However, she did not give more details and continued to post photos and videos about her daily life as a mother and head of the La Nevera Fit restaurant.

What did Rodrigo Cuba say about his break with Ale Venturo?

the chambers of “Love and Fire” they persecuted Rodrigo Cuba to give statements about his separation from Ale Venturo, but he refused to talk about it. The soccer player was with his father Jorge Cuba, who helps him move some of his belongings to his car. “I already told your colleague that we are not going to talk”he assured one of the reporters from ‘Peluchín’ and Gigi Miter.

