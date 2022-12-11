Singer Milena Zarate will compete tonight in the final of “El gran show”. In order to win first place, he chose his daughter Kristell as his backup. In this way, they will seek to dazzle on the dance floor to obtain the maximum score from the jury.

“ I have my reinforcement, which is more than my reinforcement, it is my soul, my heart. is here present with me (…) It has been very hard for him because he has been in full final exams, he has been studying a lot and at the same time rehearsing with mom. She is a chancona like her mother, ”she expressed for the program“ You are in all ”.