On Tuesday, December 6, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner listened from her office in the Senate to the reading of a sentence of six years in prison for corruption during her two governments, between 2007 and 2015. Minutes later, with her eyes fixed on a camera, she told Argentines that she was the victim of a “judicial mafia” whose sole objective was to ban her from politics. There were no great novelties in her attacks on the federal judges, whom she considers since the beginning of the trial, just over three years ago, to be hitmen in the pay of the opposition and the mainstream media. But that day there was something else. When everything was lost in the monotony of what has already been said, Kirchner announced that he was getting out of any electoral race. “They want me dead or imprisoned, I’m not going to be a candidate for anything, neither for president nor for senator, I’m not going to be on any ballot,” she shot, on the verge of tears. Politics defeated in court was once again placed, now by default, at the center of the scene.

On the night that followed the sentence, Kirchner organized a barbecue. He brought together governors, legislators and senior government officials, all Kirchnerists with black palates, at the same table. Without standing up, he spoke. “She was strong, armed, and she told us: ‘I didn’t come here to talk, I came to share a moment with you, but I’m going to say one thing: each of you has the marshal’s baton,’ and she left the microphone.” , reproduces one of those present at the meeting. She had just transferred to them the responsibility of avoiding an electoral debacle of Peronism in 2023.

Kirchner is not prevented from being a candidate, because the sentence is not final. “Any normal politician, in a similar situation, would say ‘I trust justice’, knowing that the appeal times are very long, up to eight years,” says a source very close to the vice president, but who also builds bridges with the president. Alberto Fernandez. “It was enough for her to say that she trusted her innocence, but she does not want justice to tell her whether or not she can be a candidate. That is why she brutally anticipates and doubles the bet, ”she explains.

The move puts her, once again, at the center of the political debate. Peronism is now forced to readjust, deactivated the axis around which all disputes were settled. For the opposition, the absence of the former president on a ballot means developing an alternative discourse to polarization.

In Kirchner’s resignation, personal issues have also been put into play. On September 1, the former president escaped unharmed from an assassination attempt at the door of her house in Recoleta, one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the city of Buenos Aires. The attacker’s bullet did not go out. Peronism, hit by the economic crisis, found a reason to mobilize and came out in support of its most important figure. The road case for corruption went into the background.

Kirchner tried, so far unsuccessfully, to install the idea that the attackers were not lone wolves, as supposed by justice, but part of a larger organization financed by the opposition. He moved house. He left the neighborhood of the rich and went to live in San Telmo, in the historic center of the capital, near his daughter Florencia. There he followed the last days of the trial and the sentence, which he took for granted. And there she decided, without notifying anyone, that she would not be a candidate “for anything.”

The judges found Kirchner responsible for defrauding the State for some 1,000 million dollars by diverting public works contracts to friendly businessmen. The former president will appeal her sentence, but if she gives up seeking elective office, she will inevitably lose the privileges that protect her from jail in case of failure in court.

“She will not be a candidate, her announcement was sincere,” says a Kirchnerist who knows her closely. “She tells them ‘let’s see if in 2023, without privileges, they dare to put me in jail.’ Cristina does not want to be [el expresidente Carlos] Menem, who died as a senator with a conviction [por tráfico de armas a Ecuador y Croacia] confirmed in second instance. And he relents, although in doing so he loses political power. It will continue to have centrality in Peronism in general and in the province of Buenos Aires in particular, but it will no longer be absolute. By not giving in, he loses influence, ”he says.

Peronism will now have to rearm around a figure that does not yet exist. “It takes away our strong potential, there is no doubt, but it opens up the game more, it will be a more horizontal game if we are able to get everyone inside,” explains the source. The strategy, he says, must prevent Kirchnerism from radicalizing and taking a different course, outside of Peronism. “That would complicate things” in the 2023 general election, she warns.

Kirchner arms and also disarms. She did it in 2019, when she chose Alberto Fernández, with whom she hated herself, to represent Peronism on a ballot that had her as vice president. She knew that she did not have the votes to beat Mauricio Macri, who was running for re-election, and tried from behind the scenes of power. The Fernández-Kirchner formula was a success at the polls and a disaster in the Government. Fernández and Kirchner had promised each other eternal love, but two years later they were no longer speaking.

The vice president never agreed with the general defeat, she boycotted the agreement signed by her dauphin with the International Monetary Fund and forced all the changes of ministers she could. There was another thorn in that unnatural relationship: Kirchner always considered that the president did not do enough to stop the Highway cause, the one that ended in conviction last Tuesday.

The electoral options of Peronism do not abound. Alberto Fernández flirted with the idea of ​​re-election, but his image is in tatters. Axel Kicillof, Cristina Kirchner’s dolphin in the province of Buenos Aires, will seek, if there is no political earthquake, a second term as governor. Sergio Massa remains, the economy minister elected as an emergency when the crisis threatened to derail definitively. Massa’s fate depends on the support that Kirchner, and Kirchnerism, have given him so far. But also that inflation does not skyrocket (in December it will be around 100%) and social tension does not blow up the delicate governance that keeps Argentina alive today.

And the opposition? There are plenty of candidates there. She feels like a winner and whoever prevails in the internal discussion will caress the Casa Rosada next year. In the race are the mayor of the city of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, and Patricia Bullrich, former Security Minister of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019). There is a long list of undecided, like Macri himself and María Eugenia Vidal, former governor of Buenos Aires.

The UCR, the centenary party that is part of the opposition alliance Together for Change, also has their names. Kirchner’s departure leaves them without an important factor of unity. All of them considered the sentence against Kirchner a triumph of the Republic and “one point to 12 years of corruption and impunity”, as Mario Negri, head of the opposition deputies in Congress, said. Bullrich, from the sector furthest to the right of the opposition coalition, raised his tone further: “We will continue to be vigilant and without letting our guard down. Kirchnerism cannot be underestimated. Its damage capacity has no limits. Kirchner will be, from now on, “Kirchnerism.”

