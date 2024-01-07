The Argentine president also once again associated opponents with corruption and blamed Congress for the risk of hyperinflation

Argentine President Javier Milei said this Sunday (7 January 2024) that he will not negotiate any changes to the State reform package sent to Congress at the end of December and to the DNU (Decree on Urgent Needs).

“We don’t negotiate anything, we only accept suggestions for improvement”he stated in an interview with radio Miter. He also said that “those who are worried about privilege obviously don’t want it” its reforms.

The government sent to Congress on December 27th the “Law of Bases and Starting Points for the Freedom of Argentines”, better known as the “Bus Law”. The package has 183 pages and 664 articles.

Asked if the country is at risk of entering a hyperinflation scenario – when the rate exceeds 50% per month –, Milei said yes and blamed the Legislature. “As much as we are doing a phenomenal job, when Congress starts doing stupid things, it hurts. […] Let it be clear that they are responsible.”he stated.

The Argentine president also stated that he did not have “no fear” that the opposition tries to overthrow his government and once again associated opponents with corruption: “There is a strong consensus among the population that the problem lies in politics, in caste, in those who lose benefits, who are those who have the most access to complain”.

“Dishonest businesspeople will complainthe thieving politicians will complain, the journalists who lived off the agenda will complain, the professionals who are complicit in all this fraud will complain.”added Milei.