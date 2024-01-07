Rebeca Escribns, host of the 'América Noticias' show block, is characterized by her energetic personality and funny comments with which she won the affection of the public. However, this Sunday, January 7, she published a video in which she spoke seriously and publicly revealed that, a few days before 2024 begins, skin cancer was detected. In addition, the presenter told what her current health status is.

Rebeca Escribns says that she was diagnosed with skin cancer

In a video on her social networks, Rebeca Escribens said that she went to a dermatologist and, after some checkups, they told her that the mole that appeared on one of her ankles was a melanoma, a type of skin cancer. She seemed calm when telling how she found out about this and also showed part of the extraction procedure for the aforementioned evil.

“I started the year with extraordinary news, I had melanoma in situ“, he initially said sarcastically. Next, the dermatologist and cousin of the TV figure explained what happened: “Melanoma is a type of skin cancer, linked to sun protection, but it can also be due to hereditary genetic reasons. Happily, this one was superficial.”

In addition, the member of 'Mujeres de la PM' wrote how she felt during this entire process: “A strange mole on my ankle made me run to the dermatologist. In fact, it was melanoma in situ, skin cancer. I was shocked. Catastrophic thoughts ran through my head. I cried, I fought with them, I hugged them and now, telling them what happened, I feel like I'm somehow letting go of them“.

What is Rebeca Escribens' health status?

According to what was detailed by the specialist, in the case of melanoma by Rebeca Escribens, this was formed as if it were a mole. Fortunately, the driver came to take the exams on time and action could be taken quickly. She had this affected part of her skin removed.

In addition, she said that she is currently feeling well, but that she will have to go to the dermatologist periodically. “From now on, I have to have a check-up every three months (…) The good news is that I am healthy and I am in the hands of the best doctor”he added.

