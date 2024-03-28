On the night of Wednesday, March 27, Colombia made the decision to expel all Argentine diplomats who were in Bogotá after, in an interview with CNN, the President of Argentina, Javier Milei, described President Gustavo Petro as a “murderous terrorist.”

After hearing this news, this Holy Thursday, the Argentine president made a publication on his X account: “Here are some things that Petro told me,” citing an article from 'El País' of Spain.

HERE I LEAVE YOU SOME THINGS THAT PETRO HAS TOLD ME… Clash between Petro and Milei after the Colombian president compared the ultra with Hitler https://t.co/1iouzdaAoq via @the country — Javier Milei (@JMilei) March 28, 2024

In the note of September 1, 2023 titled 'Clash between Petro and Milei after the Colombian president compared the ultra with Hitler', it talks about an interview given to the RCN Radio media after the primary elections in Argentina.

There, Javier Milei expressed: “What is a socialist deep down? He is garbage, he is human excrement,” a quote that was used for the journalistic article and that, later, would be taken by President Gustavo Petro to respond in his X account: “This is what Hitler said.”

In the same interview, the president of Argentina added: “The real Argentine disease is called socialism. To the extent that a country embraces these ideas, the only thing that is going to happen is to be increasingly poorer,” he said on August 29. on RCN Radio.

What did Javier Milei say about President Gustavo Petro in an interview with CNN?

In the interview broadcast on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 by the CNN television network, President Javier Milei attacked his counterparts from Mexico and Colombia, Manuel López Obrador and Gustavo Petro.

There, Milei called Obrador “ignorant” and criticized his repeated offenses towards him. Regarding Gustavo Petro, Milei was even harsher, referring to him as a “terrorist murderer.”

🇦🇷🇨🇴 | ATTENTION: Milei attacks Petro: “You can't expect much from someone who was a terrorist murderer.”pic.twitter.com/PaKRrgMzk2 — News Alert (@AlertaNoticiera) March 27, 2024

In addition, Milei condemned what in his opinion is the “populism” of both leaders, pointing out that such policies have economically devastated Argentina, increasing poverty and the tax burden on its citizens. In another segment of the interview, Milei expressed her support for Israel in the context of the recent war in Gaza, justifying her actions as legitimate defense against Hamas attacks.