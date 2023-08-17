In an interview with Bloomberg News, Argentine presidential candidate Javier Milei, the most voted in the primaries on Sunday (13), said that he intends to withdraw his country from Mercosur if he is elected and disdained possible partnerships with Brazil, Colombia and other countries governed by the left in South America.

In the interview, held after Milei’s victory in the primaries, the libertarian candidate again said that he intends to put an end to the Argentine Central Bank. “Central banks are divided into four categories: the bad ones, like the Federal Reserve [dos Estados Unidos]the very bad ones, like those in Latin America, the terribly bad ones and the central bank in Argentina,” he said.

Milei, who is an economist, criticized Mercosur and gave a justification for Argentina’s withdrawal from the economic bloc if elected in October (if necessary, there will be a second round in November).

“Mercosur is a poor quality customs union, which creates trade distortions and harms all its members”, he justified.

When asked about how relations with left-wing South American governments would be, Milei ironized: “I don’t have socialist partners”. She then said that her relationship with former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who has declared support for her campaign, is “excellent”.

In the interview, the candidate also criticized China. “People are not free, they cannot do what they want. And when they do what they want, they [governo] kill them,” said Milei.

The libertarian candidate was also asked if he preferred Donald Trump to be president of the United States again, but he declined. “That is for the Americans to decide,” he replied.

“I may like more or less the profile of the Republicans versus the Democrats, but that doesn’t mean that I don’t consider the United States a great strategic partner”, he added.