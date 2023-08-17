After a season marked by injuries, Marcell Jacobs is preparing to get back on track at the 2023 Budapest Athletics World Championships. The 100m Olympic champion, who lacks a world championship medal in his career, is back from a period marked by injuries , so much so that he ran only last June 9 in Paris, finishing with a 10”21. “It hasn’t been an easy season, made up only of downs – explained Jacobs – Now I’m fine, I’m finding a good shape despite the few days of training. I hope to transform energy into strength to run fast”. For Jacobs, in fact, the appointment in Budapest can be a reason for confidence in Paris 2024: “Doing well in this World Cup can give confidence in the Olympics”.

“The most frustrating part of this period was not understanding the problem” said Jacobs who explained the physical problem that kept him still for a long time: “It all started in early May when I started to feel tension in my biceps femoral, connected to the gluteus – he says – I didn’t give much weight to this, making the situation worse. It was a kind of lesion of the sciatic nerve sheath, this didn’t allow me to run or even sit on the sofa. The work was to try to heal the sheath while training at the same time.”

Jacobs will take to the track for the first time on Saturday evening, for the 100m heats. Semi-finals and final, however, are scheduled for the following day (Sunday 20) at 16.35 and 19.10. The sprinter will then be back in the race on Friday 25th, with the batteries of the 4×100: the eventual final is scheduled for Saturday 26th at 21.40.